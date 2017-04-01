Quantcast

‘Someone’s getting shot right now — oh well’: LA deputy ignores call in video to ex-girlfriend

Los Angeles Times

01 Apr 2017 at 08:57 ET                   

LOS ANGELES — A video posted on YouTube shows a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy ignoring a call of a shooting while recording a personal message to his ex-girlfriend, sparking an investigation and condemnation from the sheriff himself. The video, recorded several months ago, was made public last month by Priscilla Anderson, the deputy’s ex-girlfriend, after…

