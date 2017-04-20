South Korea needs to consider filing a WTO complaint over US protectionism: industry source

US soldiers stand guard at Taesungdong Elementary School in South Korea on February 4, 2016 (AFP Photo/Jung Yeon-Je)

South Korea’s government and steel industry should consider all measures including filing a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) in response to “deepening U.S. trade protectionism”, an industry source told Reuters on Friday.

His comments came after U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday his administration had launched a trade probe against China and other exporters of cheap steel into the U.S. market, raising the possibility of new tariffs.

The source asked not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin)