South Korean army accused of outing gay soldiers

Newsweek

21 Apr 2017 at 07:35 ET                   
Sad gay man (Shutterstock)

A human rights watchdog has claimed that the South Korean army is attempting to weed out gay soldiers after military investigators launched an inquiry following a video that emerged online of two male soldiers having sex. The allegations come a week after General Jang Jun-kyu, army chief of staff was accused by human rights groups of…

