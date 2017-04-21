South Korean army accused of outing gay soldiers
A human rights watchdog has claimed that the South Korean army is attempting to weed out gay soldiers after military investigators launched an inquiry following a video that emerged online of two male soldiers having sex. The allegations come a week after General Jang Jun-kyu, army chief of staff was accused by human rights groups of…
