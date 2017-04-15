Quantcast

Sowing confusion and doubt: Inside Russian state media’s alternate reality

Newsweek

15 Apr 2017 at 06:28 ET                   
A Russia Today segment on Jake Tapper (screen capture)

On April 11, the White House released an intelligence report accusing Russia of trying to cover up the use of chemical weapons by Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad through a global disinformation campaign replete with “false narratives.” As a professor of Soviet history with an interest in media studies, I’ve been following Russia’s response to the chemical…

