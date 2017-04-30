SpaceX scrubs launch of national security satellite
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
SpaceX scrubbed a planned Sunday morning launch of a payload for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office. The spy satellite, known as NROL-76, was to have been launched from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The four-hour window for a launch Monday starts at 7 a.m. EDT. If the launch Monday goes as planned, SpaceX will attempt to…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion