SpaceX scrubs launch of national security satellite

Los Angeles Times

30 Apr 2017 at 21:47 ET                   
The SpaceX Dragon cargo craft approaches the International Space Station on a mission in January 2015 (AFP Photo/--)

SpaceX scrubbed a planned Sunday morning launch of a payload for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office. The spy satellite, known as NROL-76, was to have been launched from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The four-hour window for a launch Monday starts at 7 a.m. EDT. If the launch Monday goes as planned, SpaceX will attempt to…

