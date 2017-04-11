Special election for Kansas congressional seat today could be bad news for Republicans
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Kansas has a Republican governor, an all-Republican congressional delegation and hasn’t given its electoral votes to a Democratic presidential candidate since Lyndon Johnson in 1964. The GOP controls the state legislature by an 85-40 margin in the House and a 31-9 majority in the Senate. Donald Trump won the state by more than 20 percent of…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion