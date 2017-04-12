Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Spicer says he let Trump down with comments comparing Assad and Hitler

Reuters

12 Apr 2017 at 09:51 ET                   
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer at the 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

White House spokesman Sean Spicer said on Wednesday he was personally and professionally pained by his comments comparing the atrocities of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Adolf Hitler, saying he had made a mistake and let down the president.

“I made a mistake. There’s no other way to say it. I got into a topic that I shouldn’t have and I screwed up,” Spicer said during an event at a museum in Washington. “I hope I showed that I understand that I did that and that sought people’s forgiveness because I screwed up.”

Spicer said his comments were professionally upsetting because President Donald Trump had had “an unbelievable successful couple of weeks” and it was his job to amplify that message of accomplishment but “I’ve let the president down.”

(Reporting by David Alexander)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
Next on Raw Story >
WATCH: Julia Louis-Dreyfus slams Spicer’s Holocaust blunders with brutal ‘Veep’ mash-up
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+