St. Petersburg metro explosion suspect identified
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Akbarzhon Dzhalilov has been identified as one of the suspects involved in the subway car explosion in the city of St. Petersburg Monday that killed 11 people and injured 50 others. Kyrgyzstan’s security service said Tuesday that the suspect is a Kyrgyz-born Russian citizen who was born in the city of Osh in 1995. Authorities in…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion