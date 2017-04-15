Quantcast

‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ will not feature Carrie Fisher

International Business Times

15 Apr 2017 at 06:41 ET                   
Carrie Fisher at the Oscar Wilde US-Ireland Pre-Academy Awards Event (Helga Esteb / Shutterstock.com)

“Star Wars: Episode IX” won’t feature Carrie Fisher’s character, Leia Organa. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy revealed that they redid some parts of the film after Fisher’s shocking demise. “Obviously, with Carrie having passed away, it shook everybody. We pretty much started over,” she said. Kennedy also confirmed that Fisher’s scenes…

