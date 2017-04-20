Quantcast

Starbucks employee goes viral for ‘Unicorn’ rant

International Business Times

20 Apr 2017 at 17:39 ET                   
Braden Burson, a Starbucks barista

Storied purveyor of coveted (and detested) millennial beverages, Starbucks unleashed yet another polarizing treat on its customer base. The Unicorn Frappuccino hit Starbucks locations across the nation this week to mixed reviews. But a video that surfaced Wednesday by a visibly flustered Starbucks employee may just settle the debate once and for all. For context, the…

