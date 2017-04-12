Stars call for Sean Spicer to be fired
White House press secretary Sean Spicer has had a rocky first few months as U.S. President Donald Trump’s mouthpiece, but his biggest gaffe came Tuesday when he implied that Hitler did not use chemical weapons during the Holocaust. During Tuesday’s press briefing, Spicer addressed Trump’s strike action in Syria, in response to a chemical attack allegedly…
