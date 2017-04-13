Stephen Colbert wants ‘a better President’
Stephen Colbert has been dominating late night TV ratings for the last 10 weeks, but “The Late Show” host would trade in his 3.29 million viewers a night for just one thing: A better president. For weeks Colbert has tapped into audiences’ anguishes and fears over just about everything President Donald Trump has managed to accomplish…
