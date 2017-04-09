Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Stockholm reclaims streets to honor truck attack victims

euronews

09 Apr 2017 at 22:02 ET                   
Stockholm, Sweden on Sunday (Screen capture)

Thousands of people gathered in the sunshine in Stockholm on Sunday to pay tribute to the victims of Friday’s truck attack in the Swedish capital. The rally, held close to the scene of the atrocity, included a minute’s silence exactly 48 hours after the lorry ploughed through a crowd and into a department store. The four…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Ex-U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara jabs Trump with ‘crowd size’ joke at first public appearance since firing
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+