Stockholm reclaims streets to honor truck attack victims
Thousands of people gathered in the sunshine in Stockholm on Sunday to pay tribute to the victims of Friday’s truck attack in the Swedish capital. The rally, held close to the scene of the atrocity, included a minute’s silence exactly 48 hours after the lorry ploughed through a crowd and into a department store. The four…
