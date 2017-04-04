Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Suge Knight reveals who killed Tupac

International Business Times

04 Apr 2017 at 14:28 ET                   
Tupac Shakur (Wikipedia)

The world has waited more than two decades to learn who killed the late rapper Tupac Shakur. Now, former rap mogul Suge Knight has revealed the masterminds behind the drive-by shooting that killed Shakur in Las Vegas in September 1996 as his ex-wife, Sharitha Golden, as well as Reggie White Jr., a former CEO of Death…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
A birthday video call captures a telling moment in Trump’s Russia connections
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+