Suge Knight reveals who killed Tupac
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The world has waited more than two decades to learn who killed the late rapper Tupac Shakur. Now, former rap mogul Suge Knight has revealed the masterminds behind the drive-by shooting that killed Shakur in Las Vegas in September 1996 as his ex-wife, Sharitha Golden, as well as Reggie White Jr., a former CEO of Death…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion