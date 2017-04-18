Quantcast

Supermassive black holes found in tiny galaxies

International Business Times

18 Apr 2017 at 14:42 ET                   

Just because a black hole is enormous doesn’t mean the galaxy around it has to be. Astronomers have found two new supermassive black holes at the centers of “ultracompact dwarf galaxies” in the constellation Virgo, and they think this type of system is fairly common. Those black holes are so big compared to the rest of…

