Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Support for weed legalization at all-time high

International Business Times

20 Apr 2017 at 11:49 ET                   
Holding marijuana buds (AFP Photo/Yuri Cortez)

With state legalization sweeping the nation, it may come as no surprise that support for federal legalization has reached an all-time high (no pun intended). To coincide with the national marijuana holiday colloquially known as 4/20, CBS released new poll results Thursday that found a record 61 percent of Americans believe marijuana use should be legal.…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Keeping an eye on Russia’: Internet loses it over pic of Sarah Palin, Ted Nugent and Kid Rock at White House
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+