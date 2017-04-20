Support for weed legalization at all-time high
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
With state legalization sweeping the nation, it may come as no surprise that support for federal legalization has reached an all-time high (no pun intended). To coincide with the national marijuana holiday colloquially known as 4/20, CBS released new poll results Thursday that found a record 61 percent of Americans believe marijuana use should be legal.…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion