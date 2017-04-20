Quantcast

Supreme Court orders refunds for people whose criminal convictions are overturned

Tribune Washington Bureau

20 Apr 2017 at 08:13 ET                   
United States Supreme Court Building at night in Washington, DC (Shutterstock)

WASHINGTON — People who are freed from prison when their convictions are reversed deserve a refund of what they paid in fees, court costs and restitution, the Supreme Court ruled Wednesday. “They are entitled to be presumed innocent” once their convictions are thrown out, said Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and the state “has zero claim” to…

