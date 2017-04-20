Supreme Court orders refunds for people whose criminal convictions are overturned
WASHINGTON — People who are freed from prison when their convictions are reversed deserve a refund of what they paid in fees, court costs and restitution, the Supreme Court ruled Wednesday. “They are entitled to be presumed innocent” once their convictions are thrown out, said Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and the state “has zero claim” to…
