Syria has been attacking civilians with poison gas for years
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The Syrian Civil War began in March 2011 after anti-government protests against President Bashar al-Assad’s human rights abuses. But the rebels’ efforts to oust Assad were unsuccessful, leading to a brutal war between government forces and opposition supporters. The war became even more complex when the Islamic State, also known as ISIS, took parts of Syria…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion