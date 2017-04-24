Quantcast

Tapper ridicules Trump for ‘cramming like a college kid during finals week’ as 100-day deadline looms

Elizabeth Preza

24 Apr 2017 at 16:47 ET                   
Jake Tapper (CNN / Screengrab)

CNN’s Jake Tapper on Monday schooled Donald Trump for “cramming like a college kid during finals week” to keep his campaign-era “contract to the American voter.”

“It’s the final stretch of the first 100 days of the presidency of Donald J. Trump,” Tapper began during “The Lead.” The CNN host pointed out that while the president is now heralding the 100-day mark as “ridiculous,” he was more than willing to promote “that timeline as a candidate.”

On Oct. 26, Trump delivered a “Gettysburg Address” that detailed his “100-day action plan to make America great again.”

“It’s a contract between Donald J. Trump and the American voter,” Trump said during that address.

“A contract,” Tapper said, recalling then-candidate Trump’s speech. “I’m not saying that that contract’s been breached, but most of the items on that action plan have yet to come to fruition.”

“So the Trump administration is right now cramming like a college kid during finals week in an attempt to deliver some of the promises that brought his voters to the polls in November,” Tapper continued.

Pointing to the GOP’s failed attempt to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, Tapper argued, “So far, if you are scoring at home, only one out of ten promises for legislation that then-candidate Trump made in that contract with the American voter even made it to the House.”

The CNN host also noted the president used to declare, “I alone can fix it,” but is now acknowledging some of his campaign promises were ill-informed (like NATO). “So far, we have seen a real journey,” Tapper said.

Tapper then turned to Trump’s Sunday morning tweets insisting the “fake” polls show “he would still beat Hillary in the popular vote.”

“Still beat Hillary in popular vote? Kind of an odd comment ‘cause he never beat Hillary in the popular vote,” Tapper said.

 Watch the video below, via CNN:

