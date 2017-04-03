Team Trump’s finances show the swamp isn’t drained
For all Donald Trump’s talk about draining the swamp, his cabinet and closest advisers remain bogged down in their own complex finances. On Sunday, The New York Times, ProPublica and the AP, published the financial disclosure forms of various White House staffers—including some of the administration’s biggest players: chief strategist Steve Bannon, chief of staff Reince…
