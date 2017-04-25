Technology is killing Iceland’s language
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Languages are constantly evolving, and many have come and gone during the course of human history. Is Icelandic about to head into obscurity? The Associated Press reported it could be in danger of dying just like Latin, the language spoken by the once powerful ancient Romans. Blame technology. “The revered Icelandic language, seen by many as…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion