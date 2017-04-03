Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Teenager brutally attacked by eight people in London for being an asylum seeker

Al Jazeera

03 Apr 2017 at 09:34 ET                   
Police at a taped-off crime scene (Shutterstock.com)

A 17-year-old boy is in serious but stable condition after being brutally attacked by a gang in the British capital for being an asylum seeker. The Kurdish-Iranian refugee was waiting at a bus stop with two friends in Croydon, south London, on Friday, when he was approached by about eight people. “The suspects asked the victim…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Chelsea Handler: ‘F*cking loser’ Trump has succeeded in bringing people together — against him
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+