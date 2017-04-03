Teenager brutally attacked by eight people in London for being an asylum seeker
A 17-year-old boy is in serious but stable condition after being brutally attacked by a gang in the British capital for being an asylum seeker. The Kurdish-Iranian refugee was waiting at a bus stop with two friends in Croydon, south London, on Friday, when he was approached by about eight people. “The suspects asked the victim…
