‘Tell us who you’re apologizing to’: Wolf Blitzer lectures abashed Sean Spicer over Hitler comments

Wolf Blitzer and Sean Spicer (CNN / Screengrab)

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Tuesday apologized for his false claim that Adolf Hitler “didn’t even sink” to Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad’s use of chemical weapons, calling his words, “misstated, insensitive and wrong.”

Speaking with the press secretary hours several hours after the presser, Blitzer—the former editor of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee’s monthly publication—asked Spicer what compelled him to bring up Hitler in the first place.

“Why did you even make that comparison?” Blitzer wondered.

Spicer responded that during the press conference he made an “inappropriate and insensitive reference to the Holocaust,” adding, “It was a mistake to do that.” The press secretary said he was “trying to make a point about the heinous acts Assad.”

“Tell us who you’re apologizing to,” Blitzer pressed Spicer, noting there are Holocaust survivors out there who “couldn’t believe the Press Secretary … could make such a statement.”

“I’m not in any way standing by them,” Spicer replied, iterating that his comments were “insensitive and inappropriate” and he “should have stayed focused” on Donald Trump’s missile attack on a Syrian air base.

Blitzer wasn’t convinced. “Why bring Hitler into this?” the CNN host asked.

“It was a mistake, I shouldn’t have done it,” Spicer replied, later adding, “It was an attempt to do something that shouldn’t have been done.”

Blitzer questioned whether Spicer knew there were gas chambers where Nazis killed millions of innocent people using chemicals.

“Yes, clearly I’m aware of that,” Spicer said.

At the end of the interview, Blitzer pointed out that this wasn’t the first time the press secretary has stated falsehoods, even if it did result in a rare apology form Spicer.

“Are you worried that you have a credibility problem?” Blitzer asked Spicer.

The press secretary said his comments were “misstated, insensitive and wrong” and told Blitzer all he can do is ask for forgiveness. Blitzer replied that is was important Spicer came out and apologize for his comments.

Watch the video below, via CNN: