Tenn. columnist: Trump Christians ‘would put Vladimir Putin in the White House to overturn Roe v. Wade’

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends his annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow, Russia, December 23, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A Tennessee-based New York Times writer lamented over the weekend that Southern evangelicals are blindly following President Donald Trump even though he is “the utter antithesis of Christian values.”

In an op-ed for the Times, Margaret Renkl reveals that she is ashamed to tell people she is a Christian because the word “has become synonymous with angry white voters in red hats, personally responsible for handcuffing all those undocumented mothers and wrenching them out of their sobbing children’s arms.”

“What’s new is how baldly the 2016 election exposed the collision between basic Christian values and Republican Party loyalty,” Renkl writes.

By any conceivable definition, the sitting president of the United States is the utter antithesis of Christian values — a misogynist who disdains refugees, persecutes immigrants, condones torture and is energetically working to dismantle the safety net that protects our most vulnerable neighbors. Watching Christians put him in the White House has completely broken my heart.

According to Renkl, “most conservative Christians ignore [Christ’s teachings] when they step into the voting booth.”

“In part that’s because abortion has become the ultimate border wall for Southern believers,” she observes. “I can’t count the number of Christians I know who are one-plank voters: They’d put Vladimir Putin in the White House if he promised to overturn Roe v. Wade.”

“Republicans now have what they’ve long wanted: the chance to turn this into a Christian nation,” Renkl adds, noting the irony that many of Trump’s policies “will hit my fellow Southerners harder than almost anyone else.”

“My people are among the least prepared to survive a Trump presidency, but the “Christian” president they elected is about to demonstrate exactly what betrayal really looks like — and for a lot more than 30 pieces of silver.”