Tennessee teen, teacher still missing
Investigators confirmed Friday the first confirmed sighting of missing Tennessee teenager Elizabeth Thomas and former teacher Tad Cummins since they vanished more than two weeks ago. The Tennesee Bureau of Investigation said it obtained surveillance footage from an Oklahoma City Walmart that showed the two shopping on March 15. “Cummins used cash to purchase various food…
