Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Tennessee teen, teacher still missing

International Business Times

01 Apr 2017 at 10:26 ET                   
Tad Cummins and Elizabeth Thomas

Investigators confirmed Friday the first confirmed sighting of missing Tennessee teenager Elizabeth Thomas and former teacher Tad Cummins since they vanished more than two weeks ago. The Tennesee Bureau of Investigation said it obtained surveillance footage from an Oklahoma City Walmart that showed the two shopping on March 15. “Cummins used cash to purchase various food…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
People don’t want to come to Trump’s America: The ‘Trump Slump’ in travel is costing America billions
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+