Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Tennis legend Serena Williams smacks down Ilie Nastese after he made racist comment about her pregnancy

International Business Times

25 Apr 2017 at 07:14 ET                   
Serena Williams in her third round win over Ayumi Morita of Japan at the 2013 Australian Open on January 19, 2013 in Melbourne, Australia (Neale Cousland / Shutterstock.com)

Serena Williams has been making headlines since announcing her pregnancy last week, and it is no surprise that many are taking an interest on the athlete‘s personal life. One such person is Ilie Nastase, a former world no. 1, who made a nasty comment about her unborn child. According to BBC, Nastase, 70, speculated about whether…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Don’t be ‘desensitized’: CNN’s Anderson Cooper warns viewers about Trump’s ‘fake facts’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+