Terrified mob races from Penn Station after Amtrak police shot unarmed ‘belligerent passenger’ with stun gun
Crowds of people raced from Penn Station in New York City after Amtrak police shot an unarmed belligerent passenger with a stun gun. People were fearful at the time that the sound was an actual gun and fled in terror.
The passenger was scheduled to be on a train that was stuck in a Hudson River tunnel for hours, NBC New York reported.
FDNY told reporters at a press conference Friday night that 16 people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries after the stampede. All of the calls to 911 reporting shots fired proved to be unfounded.
