Terrified mob races from Penn Station after Amtrak police shot unarmed ‘belligerent passenger’ with stun gun

Penn Station passengers fearful after cops taser man (Photo: Screen capture)

Crowds of people raced from Penn Station in New York City after Amtrak police shot an unarmed belligerent passenger with a stun gun. People were fearful at the time that the sound was an actual gun and fled in terror.

The passenger was scheduled to be on a train that was stuck in a Hudson River tunnel for hours, NBC New York reported.

FDNY told reporters at a press conference Friday night that 16 people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries after the stampede. All of the calls to 911 reporting shots fired proved to be unfounded.

Watch a quick news clip below:

