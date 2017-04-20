Quantcast

Texas legislature defines sex as ‘being a man or a women’

International Business Times

20 Apr 2017 at 07:50 ET                   
A bill ostensibly designed to regulate ride-hailing apps like Uber and Lyft passed the Texas House 110-37 Wednesday with an amendment that defines “sex” as “the physical condition of being male or female.” The original bill, which was proposed by Republican Rep. Chris Paddie was designed to establish statewide regulations on the popular ride-hailing services that…

