That ain’t your grandpa’s weed: Medical marijuana is three times higher than the pot smoked in 1960s
Toking could become passé as edibles and vaping grow in popularity among marijuana users and THC concentrations increase. As potheads celebrated 420 Thursday, attention was turning from weed’s flowers to the oils and concentrates as the future of the industry. Medical-grade marijuana is three times as strong as that smoked by hippies in the ‘60s, and…
