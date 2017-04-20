Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

That ain’t your grandpa’s weed: Medical marijuana is three times higher than the pot smoked in 1960s

International Business Times

20 Apr 2017 at 19:11 ET                   
A woman smokes marijuana during a rally in front of the Supreme Court of Justice in Mexico City on Nov. 4, 2015. (Photo by Alfredo Estrella for Agence France-Presse.)

Toking could become passé as edibles and vaping grow in popularity among marijuana users and THC concentrations increase. As potheads celebrated 420 Thursday, attention was turning from weed’s flowers to the oils and concentrates as the future of the industry. Medical-grade marijuana is three times as strong as that smoked by hippies in the ‘60s, and…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
US will seek arrest of WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange: CNN
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+