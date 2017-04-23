Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

The best signs from the March for Science

Newsweek

23 Apr 2017 at 07:31 ET                   
Demonstrators march down Commonwealth Avenue from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to the March for Science rally on the Common in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., April 22, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

On Saturday, millions of people worldwide took to the streets for the March for Science. Organizers in Washington, D.C. reported more than 600 satellite marches worldwide planned for the day. The mass demonstrations, held on Earth Day, were meant to raise awareness about the importance of funding (and trusting) science. New York City’s march drew throngs…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Donald Trump Jr. went to Montana to kill pregnant prairie dogs
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+