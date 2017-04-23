The best signs from the March for Science
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
On Saturday, millions of people worldwide took to the streets for the March for Science. Organizers in Washington, D.C. reported more than 600 satellite marches worldwide planned for the day. The mass demonstrations, held on Earth Day, were meant to raise awareness about the importance of funding (and trusting) science. New York City’s march drew throngs…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion