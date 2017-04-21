The border wall is not a good idea, Texans insist
As President Donald Trump pushes his long-promised border wall forward, a majority of people in Texas—a massive border state that overwhelmingly voted for the billionaire—don’t want the barrier to be built, a new poll released this week found. Sixty-one percent of Texas adults oppose the border wall, according to the 2017 Texas Lyceum poll. Texans also…
