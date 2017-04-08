Quantcast

The chemical brothers: Vladimir Putin and Bashar al-Assad

Al Jazeera

08 Apr 2017 at 16:02 ET                   
Bashar al-Assad and Vladimir Putin

The chemical brothers: Putin and Assad

This week the world witnessed yet another chemical attack in Syria. After horrendous footage from Khan Sheikhoun showed children suffocating from sarin gas and relatives crying over piles of dead bodies, Russia was forced to react. But while Washington used the attack as an excuse for missile strikes on a regime-held airbase in southern Syria, Moscow…

