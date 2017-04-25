The death penalty drug that shouldn’t be
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
According to Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, the lives of several death row inmates hinge on chemistry. Earlier this year, Hutchinson scheduled eight executions during 10 days in April because, he said, the state’s supply of midazolam expires at the end of the month. This chemical is one of three that Arkansas uses for lethal injections, the…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion