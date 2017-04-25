Quantcast

The death penalty drug that shouldn’t be

Newsweek

25 Apr 2017 at 14:37 ET                   
(Photo: Wikipedia)

According to Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, the lives of several death row inmates hinge on chemistry. Earlier this year, Hutchinson scheduled eight executions during 10 days in April because, he said, the state’s supply of midazolam expires at the end of the month. This chemical is one of three that Arkansas uses for lethal injections, the…

