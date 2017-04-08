The most satisfying ‘Game Of Thrones’ deaths
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The Most Satisfying ‘Game Of Thrones’ Deaths
Death is central to the plot of “Game of Thrones” — that’s the harsh reality fans have come to accept. No one is safe and while some deaths on the HBO series leave you asking “why them?!” others remind you how sweet revenge really is. Throughout the six-season run of “Game of Thrones,” nearly 100 characters…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion