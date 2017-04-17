The rise of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner continues
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Much attention has been focused recently on President Trump’s “new” foreign policy. This policy change is symbolized by the U.S. missile attack on Syria’s Shayrat airfield, which followed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s alleged chemical weapon attack on rebels in that country’s Idlib province. The National Security Council has also been restructured. Former Director Michael Flynn resigned…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion