Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

The rise of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner continues

International Business Times

17 Apr 2017 at 11:04 ET                   
Jared Kushner and wife, Ivanka Trump (Grant Lamos IV-Getty Images)

Much attention has been focused recently on President Trump’s “new” foreign policy. This policy change is symbolized by the U.S. missile attack on Syria’s Shayrat airfield, which followed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s alleged chemical weapon attack on rebels in that country’s Idlib province. The National Security Council has also been restructured. Former Director Michael Flynn resigned…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘When you take on the family, you lose’: Morning Joe explains why Bannon is spiraling down the drain
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+