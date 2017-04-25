The show will go on for Ann Coulter in Berkeley
The University of California, Berkeley may have canceled conservative pundit Ann Coulter’s Thursday appearance on campus, but event organizers are pressing ahead anyway. In the wake of a free-speech lawsuit filed Monday against administrators, the Berkeley College Republicans’ external vice president, Naweed Tahmas, tells Newsweek he still plans to see Coulter very soon. “Whether it’s by…
