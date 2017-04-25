Quantcast

The show will go on for Ann Coulter in Berkeley

Newsweek

25 Apr 2017 at 17:06 ET                   
Ann Coulter speaks to Fox News on April 15, 2015.

The University of California, Berkeley may have canceled conservative pundit Ann Coulter’s Thursday appearance on campus, but event organizers are pressing ahead anyway. In the wake of a free-speech lawsuit filed Monday against administrators, the Berkeley College Republicans’ external vice president, Naweed Tahmas, tells Newsweek he still plans to see Coulter very soon. “Whether it’s by…

