Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

The true cost of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago trips

Newsweek

15 Apr 2017 at 08:26 ET                   
President-elect Donald Trump writes his inauguration speech at Mar-a-Lago (Twitter photo).

The trees may be blooming and the sun shining in the Northeast, but President Donald Trump would still rather spend his weekends down in Florida. Maintaining a track record of enjoying more weekends than not at his Mar-a-Lago resort, Trump touched down in Palm Beach Friday to begin the seventh weekend there out of the 13…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Nobody’s got to use the Internet’: GOP’s Sensenbrenner calls Internet optional as FCC readies to limit broadband
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+