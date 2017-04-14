The Trumps are on track to become the most expensive family in the White House
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The Trumps are set to become the most expensive first family in history if they don’t immediately begin reducing their lavish spending habits and frequent trips across the globe – and taxpayers are set to continue picking up the tab for as long as they keep it up. For context, President Donald Trump is expected to…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion