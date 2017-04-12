The US and Russia are now clashing over Afghanistan
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The U.S. And Russia Are Now Clashing Over Afghanistan
Tensions between Russia and the U.S. are again flaring up in the Middle East, but this time it’s not about Syria or chemical weapons. Instead, the conflict is over a potential peace deal in Afghanistan that could bring an end to 16 years of war that has ravaged the country. The Kremlin is slated to hold…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion