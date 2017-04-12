Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

The US and Russia are now clashing over Afghanistan

Newsweek

12 Apr 2017 at 00:09 ET                   
Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump (Photos by: Evan El-Amin and Shutterstock)

The U.S. And Russia Are Now Clashing Over Afghanistan

Tensions between Russia and the U.S. are again flaring up in the Middle East, but this time it’s not about Syria or chemical weapons. Instead, the conflict is over a potential peace deal in Afghanistan that could bring an end to 16 years of war that has ravaged the country. The Kremlin is slated to hold…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘I’m my own strategist’: Trump declines to say whether he has confidence in Steve Bannon
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+