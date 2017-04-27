The View erupts over Trump’s ‘smoke and mirrors’ tax plan: ‘He ran for president to cut his own’

Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin of 'The View' (Screen capture)

The discussion on Thursday’s edition of “The View” got heated when conservative commentator Jebediah Bila said that President Donald Trump’s new tax plan will help middle class families.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said that Trump’s tax plan is overly simplistic and vague, “It fit on a double-spaced pamphlet. It was originally written in crayon.”

“Nobody knows who it’s really going to benefit,” Goldberg said. “It’s sort of like a, ‘We could maybe talk about doing this and that,’ but is it just more smoke and mirrors?”

Conservative co-host and former Fox News employee Jebediah Bila said there are some things she likes in the tax proposal, which she characterized as an “opening bid” from the administration.

Bila said that middle class families will be getting a 25 percent tax cut, but Goldberg wanted to know, “Why not 35? These are the people folks are always talking about we need to take care of, why not a gigantic cut for the middle class?”

Co-host Joy Behar pointed out that the new rules could net Trump himself nearly a billion dollars in tax savings from his own proposal.

“I believe that he ran for president just so he could cut his own taxes,” Behar said. “And to totally enhance his business around the world.”

Bila said that lower taxes on businesses will create jobs, which the rest of the panel scoffed at. Goldberg suggested that if we want to pump money into the economy then scrap the plan for Trump’s border wall and keep the middle class’ money in their pockets.

“That’s what this is doing!” insisted Bila.

“No, no, no, no, no, no, no,” said Goldberg. “You do not have any specifics. You are assuming this is what he’s going to do. See, if you specify what you’re going to do, then we can have a real conversation about who takes care of what.”

But, she said, the upper classes are getting a huge break, “the very very very very very wealthy are getting this big ol’ cut. And companies should not get a cut unless they are taking care of the people who work for them.”

