The View noticed Trump has a problem funding his wall – so they created this hilarious solution

On Wednesday, the panel on ABC’s “The View” offered a novel suggestion for how President Donald Trump can fund his proposed border wall with Mexico.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) wants to use money seized from members of the Mexican drug cartels. Others have raised the idea of corporations sponsoring parts of the wall. Whoopi Goldberg and the View panel decided that Pres. Trump should just sell advertising space up and down both sides of the 900-mile edifice.

“Then we don’t have to pay for it!” Goldberg said. “Trump Steaks, bail bonds, immigration law, marriage proposals. Have it both in English and in Spanish — Italian, cos you never know who’s coming over.”

She went on to suggest that companies like Exxon-Mobil that are getting such great benefits from having someone like their former CEO Rex Tillerson in the presidential Cabinet should buy ad space.

“They can pay for the wall so we don’t have to,” Goldberg said. “You can get Breitbart to put some money up.”

“You could put Ivanka’s clothing line up there,” suggested co-host Jebediah Bila with a chuckle.

The wall became a contentious sticking point in budget negotiations between Democrats and Republicans. While popular with Trump’s base, most Americans see it as an expensive boondoggle.

A government shutdown was averted on Tuesday when the White House said that it was willing to compromise on a start date for the wall’s funding and construction.

Watch the video, embedded below: