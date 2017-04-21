The View: Palin, Nugent visit was ‘saddest day’ in White House history since the British burned it down

David Ferguson 21 Apr 2017 at 11:43 ET

On Monday, the panel on ABC’s “The View” ripped into Wednesday’s White House visit by former vice presidential candidate and ex-Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R) and right-wing rock performers Kid Rock and Ted Nugent.

Joy Behar pointed to the photo of the conservative trio “giving the thumb” to a portrait of former First Lady Hillary Clinton, “but you know what they really wanted to do,” i.e., raise their middle fingers.

“So, is this the saddest day in the history of the White House since the British burned it to the ground in 1814?” Behar quipped.

“What was offensive to me,” said co-host Sunny Hostin, was that Palin brought Kid Rock and Nugent “because Jesus wasn’t available, so she’s comparing these folks to Jesus.”

Hostin pointed out that Nugent called former President Barack Obama a “subhuman mongrel” due to his mixed race heritage.

“Oh, but they’re going to make America great again, these three,” said Behar.

