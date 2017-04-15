The world’s most spoken language is a smell
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
China, the most populous country in the world, has close to one billion people that speak Mandarin. Spanish is spoken by a less than half that number, primarily in Mexico, Spain and the countries in South America. English follows close behind, with Hindi in India and Arabic in the Middle East making up the top five.…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion