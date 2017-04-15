#TheResistance: Progressives demand to see Trump’s taxes during Tax Day March
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Tens of thousands of Americans are expected to turn out for Tax Day marches Saturday to protest Donald Trump’s refusal to release his tax returns. And while there’s little hope their pressure will prompt the president to reconsider his controversial decision to keep those financial records private, organizers and leading Democrats also aim to use the…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion