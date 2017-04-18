Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

These firms spent millions lobbying on the fiduciary rule

International Business Times

18 Apr 2017 at 07:51 ET                   
Elizabeth Warren (C-SPAN/screen grab)

President Donald Trump and his administration may be pushing for the rollback of a Labor Department regulation from former President Barack Obama’s tenure, but they’re certainly not alone, congressional lobbying disclosure data show. In fact, newly released federal records show the finance industry spent big money in the first few weeks of Trump’s administration to lobby…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘The ultimate hypocrite for everything!’: Symone Sanders unloads on Trump over taxes and golf
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+