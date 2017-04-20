Quantcast

They tried to give away joints on Capitol Hill but police were waiting

International Business Times

20 Apr 2017 at 21:04 ET                   
Rolling a marijuana joint (AFP Photo/Juan Mabromata)

WASHINGTON — Seven people were arrested on marijuana charges near the U.S. Capitol on Thursday as they participated in a pot giveaway aimed at pressuring Congress to legalize the drug. Three were arrested on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and four were charged with possession, said Eva Malecki, a spokeswoman for the…

