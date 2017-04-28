Things you need to know about Caitlyn Jenner
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Caitlyn Jenner tells it all in her upcoming memoir titled “The Secrets of My Life.” The 320-page autobiography uncovered some of her deepest secrets that will surely blow every reader away. E! News shared a number of facts about Caitlyn before and after her transition. The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star was born Bruce Jenner,…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion