‘This is one of the most ridiculous presidencies I’ve ever seen’: Larry King torches Trump

International Business Times

04 Apr 2017 at 04:35 ET                   
Ora.tv host Larry King on March 6, 2015. [Ora.tv]

Former CNN host and current Russia Today America and Hulu host Larry King said President Donald Trump’s time in the White House “so far” has been “one of the most ridiculous presidencies” he has seen in his lifetime. King appeared on Sirius XM’s “Tell Me Everything” on Monday and told host John Fugelsang the president was…

