This is what the war on abortion rights looks like now

Newsweek

16 Apr 2017 at 10:59 ET                   

This Is What the War on Abortion Rights Looks Like

Saturday is usually the busiest day for protests outside EMW Women’s Clinic in Louisville, the last remaining abortion provider in Kentucky that came dangerously close to shutting down last week. As women walk to and from the clinic and the parking lot, volunteers dressed in bright orange vests walk alongside them, forming a human barrier against…

