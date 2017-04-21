This March for Science is going to be Yuge
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Most scientists are perfectly content to tinker away in their labs, quietly conduct research and make great discoveries through rigorously designed and controlled experiments. But ever since the 45th president of the United States took office, the scientific and medical communities have become increasingly concerned. And angry. That’s why so many people in the field (and…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion